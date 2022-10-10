Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) Falls 0.01%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Monday – InvestorsObserver

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) has been relatively less volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Monday, the crypto has lost 0.98% to $19257.39.

InvestorsObserver is giving Bitcoin BEP2 a 15 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Bitcoin BEP2!

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives Bitcoin BEP2 a low volatility rank of 15, placing it in the bottom 15% of cryptos on the market.

The Volatility Gauge tracks meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

BTCB’s low volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.

Bitcoin BEP2 price is favorably positioned going forward. With support near $19058 and resistance set at $19327.19. This leaves Bitcoin BEP2 with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.