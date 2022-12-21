Bitcoin and Ethereum face bearish rejection, crypto markets brace … – Proactive Investors USA

Bitcoin (BTC) closed 3% higher on Tuesday but has since failed to reclaim the US$17,000 barrier.

Half a percent was bitten off the benchmark cryptocurrency in the opening Wednesday hours, with the BTC/USDT pair retreating to US$16,800.

We can see bullish support at US$16,700, facing off a sell wall at US$16,880.

Can Santa surprise BTC investors this year? – Source: currency.com

Ethereum (ETH) added over 4% by the end of Tuesday, but a 0.5% reversal to US$1,210 this morning threw cold water on any sustained bullish momentum.

ETH/USDT could cut back to US$1,205 in the short term if the bears maintain an upper hand.

Most of the major altcoins, including Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC) and Ripple (XRP) have walked in step with bitcoin and ether, though Binance’s BNB token is slightly outperforming, having added 4.5% in Tuesday’s trading window.

OKB, the native coin of the OKEx blockchain, is also showing strength, having added 6.5% in the latest trading session.

Markets are digesting news that major bitcoin miner Core Scientific has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after months of speculation.

While this was hardly unexpected, there are now fears of Core capitulating on its remaining BTC reserves, which could cause a degree of downward pressure on the open markets.

As a whole, the cryptocurrency markets have fallen around 7% over the past seven days, as traders look ahead to new-year possibilities.

But the feeling among traders is that more downside should be expected in the short to mid term, so Santa might have a few lumps of coal prepared for HODLers’ stockings this Christmas.





