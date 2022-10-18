Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Rises 27.37%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Tuesday – InvestorsObserver

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) has been relatively more volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Tuesday, the Digital Money has gained 27.37% to $0.6258956052.

InvestorsObserver gives Bitcoin 2 a high volatility rank of 84, placing it in the top 16% of cryptos on the market.

BTC2's volatility rank is based on recent trends rather than single-day movements.

BTC2’s high volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.

Bitcoin 2 price is trading above resistance. With support at $0.445621902571434 and resistance at $0.576235229597802. This leaves Bitcoin 2 out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

