Birmingham Police Reclassification-Justifiable Ruling: Homicide of Mario Joe Kindred

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports that detectives have received a ruling in connection to the homicide investigation of Mario Kindred.

Investigators presented the information gathered on the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office for review. Following the assessment of the information, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office ruled the actions justifiable. This investigation is reclassified as a Justified Death Investigation.

The Birmingham Police Department has had 65 homicides thus far in 2020, 10 justifiable death investigations, and 1 non-criminal homicide. The Birmingham Police Department adheres to FBI Uniform Crime Reporting guidelines set for all law enforcement agencies across the United States. FBI Uniform Crime Reporting guidelines do not require law enforcement agencies to include justifiable death investigations into the total homicide investigations counts.

(Original Release)

The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. The incident occurred on Monday, August 17, 2020 at approximately 1:45 p.m.

The victim has been identified as Mario Joe Kindred, (32), B/M, of Fairfield, Alabama.

Officers from South Precinct responded to UAB Hospital after BPD was notified of the arrival of a wounded gunshot victim. Officers were alerted of a shooting took place at 308 Gamma Street and conducted a follow up investigation. Officers established a crime scene at 308 Gamma Street and it was determined the wounded victim at the hospital was shot at the location. Detectives were later notified by UAB Hospital staff that the victim succumb to his injuries.

The preliminary investigation suggest multiple gunshots were heard and a female driving a small silver sedan fled the scene. There were also reports of a physical altercation prior to the shooting. The shooter later turned herself in at the Birmingham Police Administration Building. The defendant’s information will be withheld pending formal charges. The motive in this homicide appears to be domestic related.

If there is anyone who has additional information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

