Birmingham Police Investigating A Robbery at Popeye’s

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a robbery investigation. Investigators request assistance from the public in identifying the suspect.

On Thursday, August 13, 2020, the suspect entered Popeye’s located at 725 11th Court West at approximately 1:08 p.m. The suspect casually walked into the business and jumped over the counter. The suspect then presented a handgun and demanded money from the registers. The suspect pointed the handgun at employees and threatened to shoot. After the suspect obtained money from the registers, he jumped over the counter and fled the location headed east bound on foot.

If there is anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, we ask that they contact BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.

