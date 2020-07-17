Birmingham Police Identified Homicide Victim as Bernice Taylor

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. The incident occurred on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

The victim has been identified as Bernice Taylor, (64), B/F, of Birmingham, Alabama.

At approximately 12:00 a.m., North Precinct Officers responded to a call of a person shot inside an apartment located in the 1400 block of 24TH Street North Upon arrival officers were notified by a family member that the victim was wounded and unresponsive. Officers discovered the victim lying in the kitchen unresponsive suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue and the Jefferson County Coroner responded to scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

The preliminary investigation suggest multiple shots were fired in the parking lot outside of the apartment. The victim was in her kitchen when she was struck by a stray bullet that proves to be fatal. No arrest has been made in this investigation. This is an ongoing investigation. Additional details will be provided as they come available.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

