Birmingham Police identified Homicide Suspect as Keleen Connell

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives have obtained a Murder warrant in connection to the homicide of Mikos Lewis. Detectives need help locating the listed suspect.

The suspect has been identified as Keleen Connell, (25), B/M, of Birmingham, Alabama

Detectives presented information gathered on the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review. After the assessment of information, BPD Detectives obtained a Murder Warrant for Keleen Connell. Connell is currently at large.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Keleen Connell, please notify authorities by contacting 911 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777. Please do not approach, Connell may be armed and dangerous.