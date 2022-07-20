Kyle Woman, Billie Jean Red Owl Indicted for First Degree Murder

United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Kyle, South Dakota, woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for First Degree Murder and Felony Child Abuse and Neglect.

Billie Jean Red Owl, age 34, was indicted on November 18, 2021. She appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann on June 15, 2022, and pleaded not guilty to the Indictment. The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to life in prison and/or a $250,000 fine.

The charges relate to Red Owl engaging in a pattern of child abuse, including failing to provide sufficient food and hydration and medical care to her child, who was under the age of seven years, in 2020 at Kyle. This abuse resulted in the death of the child.

The charges are merely accusations and Red Owl is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather Sazama is prosecuting the case.

Red Owl was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has been set for August 23, 2022.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today