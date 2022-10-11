Biggest Movers: ETC, NEAR at 3-Month Lows on Tuesday

Ethereum classic remained close to a three-month low in today’s session, as the token continued to extend recent declines. The token is now trading almost 15% lower in the last seven days. Near protocol was also lower, with it also falling to its lowest point since July.

Ethereum Classic (ETC)

Ethereum classic (ETC) continued to trade close to a three-month low on Tuesday, after hitting this mark to start the week.

Yesterday, the token hit a three-month low of $23.10, and 24 hours later, prices remain near this point.

Following a move to a high of $24.31 earlier today, ETC/USD once again moved lower, dropping to a bottom of $23.73 in the process.

This week’s low saw ETC move below a key floor of $23.20, which has been in place since mid-July.

In addition to price, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) has also hit a multi-month low following the bear run.

For traders looking to buy the dip, this is potentially a positive sign, as we are firmly in bearish territory, and could eventually see bulls choose to reenter the market at this point.

Near Protocol (NEAR)

Near protocol (NEAR) was another notable mover on Tuesday, as the token also hit a three-month low.

Following a high of $3.54 to start the week, NEAR/USD slipped, dropping to an intraday low of $3.12 earlier today.

This sell-off pushed the token to its lowest point since July 13, which is the last time prices were trading at a support of $3.00.

Looking at the chart, the RSI is now also oversold, and is currently tracking at 31.15 as of writing.

Historically, at current levels, bulls typically begin to circle, looking for an opportune moment to buy.

We’ve seen some signs of this already, with NEAR now moving away from earlier lows, and trading at $3.19 as of writing.

Could we see near protocol extend its bear run this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Eliman Dambell Eliman brings an eclectic point of view to market analysis, he was previously a brokerage director and retail trading educator. Currently, he acts as a commentator across various asset classes, including Crypto, Stocks and FX.











Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

