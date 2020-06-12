Biegun’s participation in International Coalition for the Sahel

Deputy Secretary Biegun’s Participation in the International Coalition for the Sahel Virtual Ministerial

Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun participated in the first ministerial meeting of the International Coalition for the Sahel on June 12. Deputy Secretary Biegun expressed support for the Coalition’s objectives and optimism about the fruits of greater coordination on the ground. His remarks emphasized that the heart of the crisis in the Sahel is the question of state legitimacy and noted that a secure, stable Sahel is in the best interest of the United States and the world. Special Envoy for the Sahel J. Peter Pham also attended. Participants stressed the need to coordinate among international partners and with the countries in the region to create sustainable solutions to the multitude of challenges in the Sahel.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE