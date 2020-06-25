Biegun to Address 20th Community of Democracies Conference

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun will deliver remarks at the 20th Anniversary Community of Democracies Virtual Conference on June 26 in Romania. In 2000, the United States and Poland co-founded this global coalition that works toward the promotion and protection of democratic principles, as written in the Warsaw Declaration signed by 106 governments. The Deputy Secretary will address challenges to democracy in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference is hosted by the Government of Romania, which currently holds the Community of Democracies (CD) presidency.

