Best St. Louis Date Ideas for People Who Hate Awkward First Dates

(STL.News) You are 15 minutes into a first date at a quiet bar. The drinks are half gone, jobs and hometowns have been covered, and both of you are looking at the menu again to fill a pause. A seated date with nothing else going on puts all the pressure on conversation. An activity takes some of that pressure away. In a 2000 study, psychologist Arthur Aron and his colleagues found that couples who completed a novel, mildly difficult task together reported more closeness afterward than couples given a routine one. Although the research focused on existing couples, it suggests why shared activities can help people connect. St. Louis has many places built for that kind of date, and several of them are free.

Forest Park Walking Loop

Forest Park covers 1,371 acres, about 500 more than Central Park in New York, and has an extensive network of walking and biking trails. A walk past the Grand Basin and the World’s Fair Pavilion takes about an hour at an easy pace, depending on the route. During the warmer months, paddleboats may be available for rent on Post-Dispatch Lake, and the lake makes a natural halfway point.

On a walk, both people look at the path and the lake instead of at each other, and a silence feels like part of the walk. For anyone looking for free first date ideas in St. Louis, Forest Park is one of the simplest places to start.

Saint Louis Zoo

The zoo in Forest Park charges no general admission, thanks to a regional cultural tax district, with fees for certain special attractions and experiences. It opened in 1913 and is home to thousands of animals across several zones.

At a zoo, the small talk has nothing to do with either person’s résumé. Two people at the sea lion pool comment on the sea lions, and the next exhibit supplies the next topic. A weekday morning may be quieter than a busy weekend, and many of the paths are shaded, which matters on a St. Louis summer afternoon.

Saint Louis Art Museum

The art museum was built as the Palace of Fine Arts for the 1904 World’s Fair and was designed by Cass Gilbert. General admission is free, although certain special exhibitions may require tickets.

In a museum, both people talk about the art instead of themselves. Asking which painting the other person would take home is a simple question that reveals taste. The galleries are quiet enough for conversation, and nobody minds if the date ends after one wing or runs until closing.

Missouri Botanical Garden

Henry Shaw founded the garden in 1859, and it is widely recognized as one of the oldest botanical gardens in continuous operation in the United States. It covers 79 acres, including Seiwa-en, a 14-acre Japanese garden that opened in 1977 and is a favorite with visitors.

Couples of every kind walk these paths on a weekend afternoon, from people on a blind date to pairs married for decades to someone meeting a sugar daddy for the first time. The paths are long and the benches frequent, so the pace stays slow. Unlike the free attractions in Forest Park, the garden generally requires admission, so checking ticket prices before visiting is worthwhile.

City Museum

City Museum opened on October 25, 1997, inside the former International Shoe Company building in the Washington Avenue Loft District. Artist Bob Cassilly built it largely from salvaged architectural and industrial objects, and adults are allowed to climb through much of it. The rooftop has a Ferris wheel 11 stories up and a school bus that hangs over the edge of the building. Rooftop access may require an additional ticket, depending on the admission option and season.

This is the most physical date here, and the one most likely to end in laughter. Crawling through a tunnel or sliding down one of its multistory slides removes any chance of a formal atmosphere. Wear closed shoes and clothes that can get dusty.

Gateway Arch Tram

The tram to the top of the Gateway Arch takes about four minutes to climb 630 feet, in small capsules that seat five people each. The capsules are cramped and slightly strange, and that shared oddity is an easy first joke for two nervous people.

At the top, the windows are narrow, and the view extends over the Mississippi into Illinois. Time at the observation deck is limited, so the date moves naturally to a walk along the riverfront afterward. Booking tram tickets in advance is a good idea, especially during busy travel periods.

Cardinals Game at Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium is a few blocks from the Arch, and a Cardinals home game is a long-standing St. Louis date. In the second season of the pitch clock, 2024, the average nine-inning major league game lasted 2 hours and 36 minutes.

Baseball has pauses built into it, between pitches and between innings, and nobody expects conversation to be continuous. Two people can talk during a pitching change and watch a full count together, and the game fills any gap on its own. Seats in the upper deck are often among the cheapest and offer a view of the downtown skyline.

Soulard Farmers Market

Soulard Market traces its history to 1779 and is widely recognized as one of the oldest farmers markets west of the Mississippi. Saturday mornings are typically the busiest, with produce and prepared food throughout the market.

On a market date, the two people share a small task, which is choosing what to eat. Walking the stalls and deciding on lunch together creates the kind of cooperation Aron’s research describes, on a very small scale and at a low cost. It is also one of the more flexible St. Louis first date ideas, since the visit can last 20 minutes or stretch into lunch.

Delmar Loop and the Walk of Fame

The St. Louis Walk of Fame runs along about two-thirds of a mile of Delmar Boulevard in the Loop, on the border of St. Louis and University City. More than 150 honorees from music, literature, sports, and science are included. Each one receives a brass star and bronze plaque in the sidewalk, and developer Joe Edwards, who conceived the Walk of Fame in 1989, has continued adding names over the years.

Stopping to read plaques sets the pace of the walk, and a name one person recognizes and the other does not is an easy opening. The Loop also has enough cafés and small restaurants along the way that the date can stop anywhere once conversation is going well.

Ted Drewes Frozen Custard

Ted Drewes has served frozen custard in St. Louis since 1929 and has been associated with Route 66 for decades. Its best-known item is the concrete, custard so thick that it is handed over upside down, which became a signature of the business in the 1950s.

A custard stand is the lowest-pressure date on this list. The line moves steadily, and the menu is a topic in itself. Some couples finish in 20 minutes, and others stay in the parking lot until closing.

A Summer Night on Route 66

It is the last stop of a good first date in July. The line at the custard stand reaches down the sidewalk, two people are eating concretes with long spoons, and neither has checked a phone in an hour. The conversation stopped being work a while ago, somewhere between the zoo and the second scoop. Before the cups are empty, one of them suggests the Arch for next weekend, and the other agrees without having to think about it.

Conclusion

The best first date ideas in St. Louis are not necessarily the most expensive or elaborate. A walk through Forest Park, an afternoon at the zoo, or a shared custard at Ted Drewes can work because neither person has to carry the conversation alone. The surroundings provide something to notice, laugh about, or discuss, and the date has room to develop without forcing it. For people who hate awkward first dates, that is often all the planning required: choose somewhere with something to do, and let the conversation find its own pace.

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