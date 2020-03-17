Berkeley County man Walter Lee Evans charged with failure to appear

(STL.News) – Walter Lee Evans, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, was indicted today on a court violation charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Evans, age 49, is charged with one count of “Failure to Appear after Pre-trial Release.” In February 2020, Evans pled guilty to a heroin distribution charge. Evans was on pre-trial release in connection with that case. Evans was scheduled to appear for a hearing before Chief U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh on March 2, 2020, but failed to appear as required.

Evans faces up to 10 years incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The U.S. Marshal Service investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

