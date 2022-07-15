Berkeley County: Daniel Kion guilty of Firearms Charge

Berkeley County man, Daniel Kion Garrison guilty of firearms charge

Daniel Kion Garrison, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Garrison, 30, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Aiding and Abetting False Statement During Purchase of Firearm.” Garrison admitted to working with another to illegally purchase a .380 caliber pistol from a licensed dealer in Berkeley County in May 2021.

Garrison faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today