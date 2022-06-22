Berkeley County: Brian Keith Admits to Fentanyl Charge

Berkeley County man, Brian Keith Rowland admits to fentanyl charge

(STL.News) Brian Keith Rowland, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a fentanyl charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Rowland, 22, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Distribution of Fentanyl.” Rowland admitted to selling fentanyl in January 2021 in Berkeley County.

Rowland faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy D. Helman is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Eastern Panhandle Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today