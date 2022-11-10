Ben Wallace steps back from Liz Truss’s 3% defence spending target

Defence secretary changes stance under new PM after previously threatening to quit if pledge not metUK politics live – latest news updatesThe defence secretary has walked away from a Liz Truss commitment to spend 3% of GDP on defence by 2030 – just a few weeks after speculation he might resign from the government if the target was not met.When asked if he still supported the pledge, Ben Wallace, speaking at a meeting of European defence ministers, said he was “taking it budget by budget at the moment”, acknowledging the changed economic situation after Truss’s disastrous premiership. Continue reading…