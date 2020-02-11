Belfonti Companies Committed To Energy Upgrades

HAMDEN, Conn. (STL.News) – Belfonti Companies, LLC has been completing a wide variety of energy upgrades in the independent living and multi-family apartment complexes in its real estate portfolio.

“The upgrades make our residents more comfortable and are in line with the green platform of our company,” said Michael Belfonti, the founder and CEO of Belfonti Companies. “We are always looking to try and be more environmentally responsible by reducing our carbon footprint,” he added.

Belfonti worked in conjunction with Eversource, New England’s largest energy provider, and the #1 Energy Efficiency provider in the nation, on the majority of the upgrades. “Energy efficiency upgrades are a cost-effective way for many multi-family property owners and managers to save money on operating costs while lowering carbon emissions and improving comfort in the home,” said Enoch Lenge, Eversource Energy Efficiency Spokesperson. “We’re proud to work with Belfonti Companies to implement these improvements across their portfolio.” www.eversource.com

The energy upgrades at Belfonti’s residential properties included high efficiency gas boilers, insulation, windows and sliders, furnaces, ENERGY STAR® appliances and kitchen equipment, heat pumps, and LED lighting. Some of the various energy upgrades were financed by a loan with Capital For Change. www.capitalforchange.org

These residential upgrades are in addition to a recent commercial energy upgrade and solar project completed at the corporate headquarters of Belfonti Companies at 2319 Whitney Avenue in Hamden, CT.

About Belfonti Companies

Founded in 1980, the Belfonti Companies have successfully completed real estate development and investment transactions valued at over two billion dollars and have owned and managed more than 10 million square feet of real estate throughout the United States and internationally. The company has invested in and developed a wide variety of assets including residential apartment complexes, office buildings, industrial parks, manufacturing concerns, and service-oriented companies.

