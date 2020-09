BEDFORD, ,OH (STL.News) Arleen Bush has won the top prize in the Ohio Lottery’s Pick 5 draw game. She placed a $0.50 wager to win $25,000 in the Sept. 13 midday drawing. www.ohiolottery.com/Games/DrawGames/Pick-5

Arleen purchased her winning ticket from Convenient Food Mart #3-103, located at 5250 Warrensville Center Road in Maple Hts. She matched all five numbers drawn in exact order, also called a “straight” bet. The odds of winning the game’s top prize is 1 in 100,000.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE