Bearish on 2023 outlook; in a world of QT, it’s better to sell the dip: Rupal Bhansali

“Being correct is enough in most things we do in life but in investing, it is not enough. Not only do you have to be correct, your correct view needs to prove everybody else’s view is incorrect in the sense that your correct view has to be non consensus and that is when you make a lot of money. People forget this very basic attribute of investing,” says Rupal Bhansali, CIO & Portfolio Manager, Ariel Investments

What would be the trends and themes for the market in 2023? Secondly what would you make of all the noise coming in from various central bankers across the world?

The market is very focussed on the Fed dot plot and rate changes. They are missing the point, it is not about rate change, it is about regime change. And regime change is moving from a world of QE to a world of QT, quantitative easing to tightening. The implication of that is that in a world of QE, risk taking was rewarded and so equities and other asset classes did extremely well. In a world of QT, risk taking gets penalised and this requires a very wholesale change in portfolio positioning.

I think defence will be peoples’ best offence in the market environment going ahead. I am quite bearish on the outlook for 2023. I think in 2022, the correction started but it has not ended and frankly the last bubble correction was in 2000 to 2002 when the Nasdaq corrected 78% over a three-year period and there were seven 20% plus market rallies.

The most recent rally that we have had is more akin to a bear market rally because of very negative technical positioning. I am not convinced that it is going to last and so instead of buying the dip, people might consider selling the rip, that is the change.

How are you looking at the emerging markets? How does India stack up?

I am generally more positive on emerging markets after being negative for almost a decade. There is quite a change in point of view in the last couple of quarters but within emerging markets, my preference is much more for markets outside of Asia, in particular Latin America, Brazil and Peru and also to a certain extent China which of course is in Asia because China has its own trajectory.

It has not gone up at all unlike the rest of the world markets. Sadly I am not that bullish on India because the valuations remain quite rich and frankly it is one of the two richest markets in the world based on the assessment we have done around the world. Among 30-40 countries I look at, the US and India are two of the more expensive markets. Usually when valuations are this high, it is a setup for poor returns going forward. I would position in the areas of the market which are out of favour and say Latin America is prime among them.



When we just talk about valuations and how you look at it, what is the sense that you get? It is not always about non consensus investment. It is also about going with the flow. Don;t you think that a lot of changes have happened in India and we deserve this valuation?

That is the narrative and clearly, India is the darling of US investors. I am based in America and I talk to a lot of CIOs. They like India because it is a democracy, it is English speaking and there is a very broad and deep capital market and there are a lot of things going for India.

As you pointed out after a long time the Modi government has made a lot of long term investments, especially in infrastructure. And that is going to charge. So, I am not denying that incrementally a lot of positive things have happened. But the challenge with investing is if everybody knows the information, it is already in the price. So, my point of view is that I want to go where the risk is priced in but the reward is not. Unfortunately in India, the reward is priced in but the risk is not. So that is why I am more bearish.

But that is exactly the point that you drive home in your book as well – non consensus investing. Could you explain to us why one should go against the wave and what are the benefits of doing a non consensus investing?

Look, being contrarian for the sake of it can be very dangerous and just being alone and losing money is no fun. So it is not about just being non consensus. The reason I gave the title of my book Non-Consensus Investing is that people do not realise that unlike most things in life, in investing, if you are correct, that is not enough. If you are a student, you give the right answer to the exam and you are done. If you are a lawyer, you quote the right precedent and you have won the case.

Being correct is enough in most things we do in life but in investing, it is not enough. I think that is going to report Rs 100 of earnings and then Reliance actually reports that Rs 100 earnings, I am correct but if my correct view was consensus, it is already in the price and so there is no money to be made by simply being correct. Not only do you have to be correct, your correct view needs to prove everybody else’s view is incorrect in the sense that your correct view has to be non consensus and that is when you make a lot of money. People forget this very basic attribute of investing. It is not enough to be correct and that is what I wanted to highlight.

Generally people understand that non-consensus investment is associated with something which is falling and you should buy. Can you clarify that is not the case and it may be something which is going up where EPS estimates are lower? Is what you are asking to buy?

Absolutely. For example, one of my largest holdings in the US is Microsoft. I do not believe in buying distressed equities. Sometimes contrarian people just buy what nobody else wants to touch. I do not believe in buying junk at clearance prices. I want to own quality when it goes on sale. And so there are lots of those sorts of opportunities.

Ultimately, investing is about investing with a margin of safety which means that the downside is limited and the upside is large and the way one can get both low downside and high upside which is very difficult to get in investing.

I am talking about having low risk and high return but that is exactly what I want to achieve. You do that by looking in places where nobody else is looking or looking at it in a way that nobody else is looking.

I will give you an example. Very few understand that the long-term effects of Covid are going to prove very beneficial to emerging markets. I do not think you have heard that in the mainstream. Around the world, Covid made remote working an acceptable business practice. Earlier, when you wanted to work for a company, you had to be physically located close to it. Now you do not have to, you can be in your country and you can do remote work.

Developed markets are facing a major labour shortage. In the last 30-40 years, China was the biggest beneficiary when manufacturing hollowed out and blue collar work got outsourced to low cost countries. Now because of Covid, while-collar work will go offshore and India showed the way, blazing the trail with the sunrise industry of IT 30 years ago. So long term, I am very bullish on emerging markets because these trends are not being perceived by investors.

