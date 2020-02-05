Be Cyber Aware

A message from St Louis, MO License Collector Mavis Thompson on phishing attacks

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) The Federal Trade Commission reports that, “Scammers launch thousands of phishing attacks every day.” Federal, State and City offices are not immune from such attacks.

There have been efforts to gain information from City Businesses using phishing emails. Do not respond to such email(s) nor open any links.

These phishing emails have misrepresented the accurate date when payments are due for renewal of business licenses.