Bayer Q3 earnings up 17.3% on agriculture sales

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Agriculture and pharmaceuticals company Bayer (ETR:) on Tuesday reported higher adjusted quarterly earnings on strong demand for its seeds and pesticides and it confirmed its full-year guidance.

Bayer said in a statement that third-quarter adjusted EBITDA gained 17.3% to 2.45 billion euros ($2.45 billion), above an average analyst estimate of 2.31 billion euros posted on the company’s website. Bayer, which has been hit by litigation costs over claims that a weedkiller it acquired under its Monsanto (NYSE:) takeover causes cancer, confirmed its full-year outlook.