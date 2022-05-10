Bartlesville: Terry Nathan Pleads Guilty to 2nd Degree Murder

Bartlesville Teenager, Terry Nathan Hindman Pleads Guilty to Second Degree Murder

(STL.News) A 17-year-old who abused a toddler, causing the child’s death, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Terry Nathan Hindman, of Bartlesville, pleaded guilty to second degree murder.

“The abuse this young child endured at the hands Terry Hindman is horrific and his death a tragedy,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office takes seriously our charge to protect Oklahoma’s children and will bring to justice those who harm them.”

In a plea agreement, Hindman admitted that on Sept. 29, 2021, he was caring for a 23-month-old male child when he intentionally threw the young child across the room toward a couch with excessive force. The child’s head hit the wall directly behind the couch then he landed on a table in front of the couch striking his head again. Hindman said the child then stumbled and seemed dazed. Hindman failed to seek medical attention and did not tell anyone about the incident, including doctors when the child was taken to the hospital later that day.

On Oct. 2, 2021, Hindman was watching the child again when the child began having medical problems and appeared to have trouble breathing. Hindman did not seek medical care. The child’s mother later called an ambulance, and the child was transported to the hospital. During the second hospital visit, Hindman again failed to tell anyone about the Sept. 29 injury. The child was transferred to Oklahoma City and died on Oct. 7, 2021, from blunt force trauma, which was a result of the abuse that occurred on Sept. 29.

Hindman was charged as an adult for the crime.

The FBI and Bartlesville Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Shannon Cozzoni and Chantelle D. Dial are prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today