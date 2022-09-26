Bank of England unveils new bank stress test scenario



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Bank of England (BoE) building, the BoE confirmed to raise interest rates to 1.75%, in London, Britain, August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo



LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England set out the economic downturn scenario against which major British lenders’ financial health will be tested as part of its annual bank “stress tests”.

The scenario – which is closer to a worst-case situation than how the BoE expects the outlook to develop – includes the BoE’s Bank Rate rising to 6% early next year and a 5% fall in British economic output, as well as a 31% slump in house prices.

The BoE will publish the results of the stress test in mid 2023, which could lead to it recommending that banks hold more capital.