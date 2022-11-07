Bank of Baroda shares touch 4 -1/2 year high

Shares of surged to their highest level in more than four-and-a-half years on Monday after posting record quarterly profits at the end of September. Analysts at broking firms raised their price targets on the second-largest public sector lender.

BoB‘s stock advanced nearly 12% on the NSE intraday before closing Monday’s session at ?158.25 apiece, up 9.48%. Analysts, on aggregate, have set a price target of ?180.44 per share over the next 12 months, which translates into a 14% upside from the current levels.

CLSA raised the target price to ?185 (earlier ?155) while Morgan Stanley, Citi, and Macquarie set new price targets after making upward revisions in their current year and next year earnings estimates. Investec and JP Morgan also raised the target price to ?200.

Domestic brokerage firm IIFL Institutional Equities remains the most optimistic with a target price of Rs 210. More than 150 million shares exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE compared with a combined average daily volume of 50 million shares on both the exchanges for the last one month.

Motilal Oswal has a new price target of Rs 175, while JM Financial raised its target to Rs 165 per share.

“We upgrade our earnings estimate by 12% and 14% for FY23e FY24e driven by better than expected loan growth…, strong operational performance and steady asset quality,” said JM Financial in a note to clients.

