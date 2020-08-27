Baltimore Man David Gollahon Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearm And Armed Bank Robbery Charges

(STL.News) – David Gollahon, age 58, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded guilty today to the federal charges of armed bank robbery and brandishing of a firearm during a crime of violence.

The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Special Agent in Charge Jennifer C. Boone of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; Commissioner Michael Harrison of the Baltimore Police Department (BPD); and Chief Melissa R. Hyatt of the Baltimore County Police Department (BCPD).

According the his plea agreement, on January 23, 2019 and February 1, 2019, Gollahon and his co-Defendant Richard Tingler committed two armed bank robberies in Baltimore, Maryland and, in connection with both robberies, co-Defendant Richard Adams served as the getaway driver. During each of the robberies, Gollahon and Tingler each brandished a firearm and threatened victim bank employees.

Specifically, on January 23, 2019, Adams drove Tingler and Gollahon in a gray Hyundai Accent car to the area of the PNC Bank, located in Baltimore, Maryland. Tingler and Gollahon each had a firearm.

After entering the bank, Tingler, wearing a black ski mask, gray gloves, and a camouflage jacket, carrying a loaded black firearm and black leather duffle bag, and Gollahon, wearing a black ski mask and a gray hooded sweatshirt, carrying a loaded black firearm, told everyone to put their hands up. Tingler approached the victim teller, pointed his firearm at her and demanded $100 dollar bills and “loose bills” from the bottom drawer of the till. Meanwhile, Gollahon held the other bank employees and customers at gunpoint in the lobby area of the bank. He told the bank employees and customers, “don’t move.”

The victim teller complied with Tingler’s demand for cash and handed over $7,531.00 U.S. dollars. Tingler and Gollahon then fled the bank on foot. As they ran through a parking lot, they accidentally dropped $5,584 in cash. They then got into the gray Hyundai Accent car driven by Adams, and drove away

On February 1, 2019, Adams drove Tingler and Gollahon in a 2006 Chevy Monte Carlo to a M&T Bank, in Baltimore, Maryland. Tingler and Gollahon each had the same firearm they had used in connection with the January 23, 2019 robbery of the PNC Bank.

After entering the bank, Tingler, wearing a black beanie, gray gloves, and the same camouflage jacket, carrying a loaded black firearm, and Gollahon, wearing a dark colored hoodie, tan jacket colored jacket, and black gloves, carrying a loaded black firearm, approached the teller window. Tingler pointed his firearm at the teller, and demanded $100 bills. The victim teller complied and handed over cash from the till, but Tingler continued to demand more money. At the same time, Gollahon approached the teller line with his firearm pointed in the direction of the tellers and bank customers.

In response to the demands for more cash, the victim teller and a co-worker went to the bank’s vault and removed $40,000 in cash. They provided that cash to Tingler and Gollahon, who ultimately were given $43,802.00 in cash total. In addition to the cash, the victim teller also provided a GPS tracker, which was activated.

Tingler and Gollahon then fled the bank and got into the 2006 Chevy Monte Carlo driven by Adams. Adams drove the Monte Carlo away from the bank. Law enforcement received GPS information concerning the location of the GPS tracker taken from the bank, which they relayed to BPD.

BPD officers stopped the vehicle and, when the vehicle was stopped, the GPS tracker became stationary. Adams, Tingler, and Gollahon were ordered out of the vehicle and arrested. At the time of his arrest, Gollahon had the same firearm he used during the robbery on his person. All were transported to the BPD Citywide Robbery Office.

Law enforcement searched Adams’ 2006 Monte Carlo car and a blue backpack containing $43,802.00 in cash, the GPS tracker taken during the robbery, and the firearm carried by Tingler during both bank robberies.

Later that day, law enforcement searched Adams’ residence in Essex, Maryland and seized Gollahon’s gray hooded sweatshirt and the black leather duffel bag carried by Tingler during the January 23, 2019 robbery.

If the Court accepts the parties’ plea agreement, Gollahon will be sentenced to between 12 and 15 years imprisonment for armed bank robbery and for brandishing of a firearm during a crime of violence. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow has scheduled sentencing for December 10, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.

