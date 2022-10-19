Baltimore Drug and “Ghost” Gun Trafficker Sentenced

RICHMOND, Va. – A Baltimore man was sentenced today to 136 months in federal prison for distributing fentanyl and heroin and for selling two “ghost” guns.

According to court documents, O’Neil Gayle, a.k.a. “Pat,” 33, pleaded guilty on June 30 to distributing nearly 150 grams of a fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl mixture in the Richmond metropolitan area and elsewhere within the Eastern District of Virginia. Between September 17, 2021 and November 18, 2021, Gayle sold to an undercover source an additional 148 grams of fentanyl (6,976 dosage units), 140 grams of heroin (1,400 dosage units), a 9mm semiautomatic ghost gun, and a second high-capacity ghost gun capable of accepting more than 28 rounds of ammunition. A ghost gun is a firearm that is not marked with a serial number and is often made using a 3-D printer, so there is no way to track its origins or owners.

On December 15, 2021, Gayle was arrested while in possession of 400 grams of fentanyl, 58 grams of cocaine base, commonly known as “crack,” 7 grams of cocaine hydrochloride, and $7000 in U.S. currency.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Jarod Forget, Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Washington Division; Gerald M. Smith, Chief of Richmond Police; and Charlie J. Patterson, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division, made the announcement after sentencing by Senior U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney, Jr.

Special assistance was provided by the DEA’s Baltimore District Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Mastandrea-Miller prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Related court documents and information are located on the website of the District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia or on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:22-cr-055.