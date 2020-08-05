Baltimore County Police Investigation into Woman Injured in Shooting in Towson

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police are investigating a domestic-related shooting in Towson this evening.

Officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 8500 block of Lasalle Road, 21286, just before 5 p.m. where they found an adult woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

The suspect, an ex-boyfriend of the woman, fled before police arrived on the scene. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE