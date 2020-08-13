Baltimore County Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash in Rosedale

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police releases a photo of an older model sedan believed to have been involved in a July 22 hit-and-run crash in Rosedale.

Just after 12:30 a.m., the victim, a 39-year-old woman, was on the westbound side of Pulaski Highway just west of Chesaco Avenue in Rosedale when she was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle made no attempt to stop and continued driving in the direction of Baltimore City. The woman was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators from the Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team are asking anyone who may recognize this vehicle, may have seen any portion of the incident or who may have information regarding this incident to contact police at 410-307-2020.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE