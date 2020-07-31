Baltimore County Parkville Precinct Officer & Driver Injured in Crash

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Just after 8:30 p.m. on July 30 Baltimore County Police received a high-priority call in the Parkville area. An officer responding to the call activated his emergency equipment on the marked police car and was traveling northbound on Harford Road near Acton Road, 21234.

At the same time, a 2015 Acura TLZ was traveling northbound on Harford Road and attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot along Acton Road. Several cars were stopped behind the turning Acura. As the police vehicle approached the stopped traffic, the officer continued north into the southbound lane of Harford Road, striking the Acura.

After the crash, the police vehicle rolled over and struck the front door and wall of a business located in the 8500 block of Harford Road, 21234. Both the officer and the driver of the Acura were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

