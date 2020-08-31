Baltimore County: Detectives Still Look for Clues in Danny Crocetti Cold Case Homicide

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Francis Daniel Crocetti was just 14-years-old when his body was found by a couple of kids playing down by a stream in Yale Heights early one morning in March of 1975.

“Danny,” as he was called, went to a party with friends the evening of March 24 and was last seen around 11 p.m. in the 4300 block of Alan Drive, just down the street from Our Lady of Victory School where police would respond four days later after his body was discovered in the nearby stream. Two boys playing behind their houses on Melbourne Road, 21229 made the grim discovery and reported it at 9:39 a.m. on Friday morning, March 28, 1975.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Homicide Cold Case Unit continue to investigate this homicide and ask anyone who may have information that could help identify the suspect(s) to come forward so that this case can finally be solved and justice for this boy’s family served. Contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

Reward Offered

Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, offers rewards of up to $2000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app.

Phone: 1-866-7LOCKUP

Web tip: www.metrocrimestoppers.org

Mobile App: P3TIPS

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE