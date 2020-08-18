Baltimore County: Charles Anthony Green Jr. Died in Fatal Shooting in Catonsville

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police are investigating as shooting in Catonsville last night that left one man dead.

Just before 12:30 a.m. on August 18, police responded to the 200 block of Garden Ridge Road, 21228 for a call of a shooting. Responding officers found the victim, Charles Anthony Green Jr. (27) of the 3100 block of Cliftmont Avenue, 21213, in front of the location suffering gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and suspects argued which led to the victim being shot. Three suspects were seen leaving the scene in a white vehicle. Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding this murder.

Anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

Reward Offered

Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, offers rewards of up to $2000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app.

Phone: 1-866-7LOCKUP

Text: “MCS (include tip)” to CRIMES (274637)

Web tip: www.metrocrimestoppers.org

Mobile App: P3TIPS

