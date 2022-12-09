Baird says DocuSign Q3 results, guidance were 'solid' but billings outlook raises risks

The best photo for all DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares extended their gains on Friday, rising nearly 14%, after the electronic signature company raised its full-year guidance and reported third-quarter results that topped expectations. However, investment firm Baird said there were some concerns, citing its billings outlook. Analyst William Power, who has a neutral rating and a $50 price target on DocuSign (DOCU), noted that the billings outlook raised “future growth risks,” especially going into fiscal 2024. “Though not official guidance, [DocuSign] currently expects high single-digit revenue growth in [fiscal 2024], consistent with our prior forecast, with billings growth in the low single-digits, well below prior expectations,” Power wrote in a note to clients. The analyst added that DocuSign’s (DOCU) adjusted operating margins are likely to be between 20% and 25%, above Baird’s prior estimates. Looking to the full year, DocuSign (DOCU) expects sales to be between $2.493B and $2.497B, up from its previous forecast $2.47B to $2.482B. Analysts had expected sales to reach $2.48B. For the fourth-quarter, DocuSign (DOCU) expects revenue to be between $637M and $641M, with subscription revenue coming in between $624M and $628M. Billings are expected to be between $705M and $715M. Separately on Friday, investment firm Wedbush Securities called DocuSign’s (DOCU) third-quarter results a “major step in the right direction.”