US State Department on Austria National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America and the American people, I congratulate all Austrians as you celebrate your National Day.

Austria and the United States enjoy a deep and longstanding friendship based on shared values. The economic and cultural ties between our people grow stronger each year, and together we are better able to ensure peace and prosperity for the citizens of both of our countries. The United States values Austria’s commitment to working together on pressing global challenges such as climate change and rebuilding a robust transatlantic economy.

I wish everyone in Austria a happy National Day and look forward to continuing to strengthen our friendship and cooperation in the years ahead.