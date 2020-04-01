Atlanta-area Man Leroy Brown, Jr. Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Brattleboro

(STL.News) – The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont announced that Leroy Brown, Jr., 41, of McDonough, Georgia, was arrested yesterday after having been charged with multiple counts of distribution of cocaine base, a Schedule II drug. Brown appeared before the Honorable John M. Conroy, United States Magistrate Judge, and was released on conditions.

According to court records, the Vermont State Police’s Southeastern Vermont Drug Task Force began investigating Brown in December of 2019, and, in January of 2020, was joined in the investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Law enforcement conducted multiple controlled purchases of cocaine base from Brown at the Econo Lodge in Brattleboro, Vermont. Specifically, on January 27, 2020, a cooperating individual purchased approximately 11 grams of cocaine base from Brown inside Brown’s room at the Econo Lodge. On March 13, 2020, the cooperating individual purchased approximately 9 grams of cocaine base, also while inside Brown’s motel room.

If convicted, Brown faces a maximum of twenty years of imprisonment on each count. The actual sentence however, would be determined by the Court with guidance from the advisory Federal Sentencing Guidelines. The United States Attorney emphasizes that the charges in the complaint are merely accusations, and that the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until he is proven guilty.

United States Attorney Christina E. Nolan commended the investigative efforts of the Vermont State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. She stated: “We remain ever vigilant in our efforts to root out drug trafficking in every corner of the state. Those who would attempt to profit from addiction or despair will be held accountable – in this time of emergency as always.”

The United States is represented in this matter by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ophardt. Defendant Brown is represented by the Office of the Federal Public Defender.

