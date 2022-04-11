Assistant Secretary Noyes Travel to Moldova and Poland

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) Julieta Valls Noyes will travel to Chisinau, Moldova and Warsaw, Poland April 12-15.

In Chisinau, Assistant Secretary Noyes will meet with government officials to recognize Moldova’s role in hosting tens of thousands of refugees who have fled Ukraine due to Russia’s unprovoked invasion. She will also visit a refugee hosting center to meet with refugees as well as humanitarian organization staff and volunteers assisting them.

In Warsaw, she will meet with Polish and UN officials to discuss the ongoing humanitarian crisis response. Assistant Secretary Noyes will also meet with NGOs delivering critical humanitarian assistance for refugees in Poland.