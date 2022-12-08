Assembly election results mixed bag for Dalal St investors

NEW DELHI: While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) landslide victory in Gujarat assembly election came as a positive surprise, Dalal Street bulls were left disappointed by the party’s performance in Himachal Pradesh. Both Sensex and Nifty, however, ended higher today led by the superb performance of bank stocks.

The consensus on Dalal Street was that the BJP would win comfortably in Gujarat. “But the huge margin of victory is a positive surprise. However, the lackluster performance in Himachal Pradesh has taken some shine off and state elections results have been a mixed bag,” Gaurav Dua, Head – Capital Market Strategy, Sharekhan by , told ETMarkets.

The BJP was all set for a landslide victory in Gujarat where the party has not lost state assembly elections since 1995. However, the BJP looked set to lose control of Himachal Pradesh with outgoing Chief Minister Jairam Thakur conceding defeat.

“The highlight of the early election trends is the resounding lead of the BJP in Gujarat. This can be taken as the first leading indicator for the outcome of 2024 Lok Sabha polls. From the medium to long-term market perspective this is a clear positive,” said Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at .

In the near-term, analysts said the market will be influenced more by the US inflation print and the Fed policy outcome expected next week.

