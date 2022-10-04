Ashish Maheshwari’s 3 top Dusshera picks for the next six months

“Solar Industries is a stock which we do not discuss too often but in my view, the time has come to look at the defence plays because this is again a company which is into monopoly business and explosives, which they supply to the Indian Army along with various other industries. I am expecting that this year is going to be a bumper year for the company,” saysPromoter-Director,

What stock picks would you recommend for a shiny portfolio?



There are three stock ideas I would like to share as my Dussehra pick and you do not need to hold for one year. You can hold for six months and will get a decent target. My first pick is

. This is a stock which should not be missed at any cost. Again the reason is the kind of profitability this company is reporting. I am seeing multiple increase in their valuation as such and from Rs 470 crore profit last year, this year, I expect that company to have profit in four digits because of the sizeable order book Mazagon Dock has in its kitty. This is a multibagger stock and my pick number one for Dussehra.

Now pick number two is

. This is a stock which we do not discuss too often but in my view, the time has come to look at the defence plays because this is again a company which is into monopoly business and explosives, which they supply to Indian Army along with various other industries.

I am expecting that this year is going to be a bumper year for the company and I am expecting a profit of almost Rs 1,000 crore. Last quarter they did almost Rs 182 crore. This is a stock to watch.

My third pick is a midcap company. We do not talk too much about this but it is a turnaround play. It is called and they have a major presence in the brandy market. I am expecting that this company, which was a turnaround company with a Rs 38-crore loss last year, made Rs 45-crore profit this year. I am expecting around Rs 75 crore profit from Tilaknagar Industries. These three are my picks for the next six months.

