Arm loses 40% of UK staff gained in SoftBank years

UK chip IP designer Arm has shed 40 per cent of the staff numbers it recruited as part of a pledge by its owner SoftBank to the British government, amid concerns that the company’s nexus of power is shifting abroad.

When Japanese conglomerate SoftBank bought the company in 2016, it made a commitment to double the chip designer’s 1,770 British workforce over the following five years. It succeeded, according to figures released by Arm, and by September of last year British staff peaked at above 3,500, with a total of 6,950 globally.

Since then, the company has cut 18 per cent of its global workforce, with the UK taking a larger hit proportionally. The reduction was driven in part by management refocusing the business and exacerbated by an exodus of staff unsettled by uncertainty about the company’s future, according to former employees who spoke to the Financial Times.

In March, the chip designer announced it was planning to axe between 12 and 15 per cent of staff globally, as it sought to streamline the group ahead of a proposed public listing.

It now has 2,800 employees in the UK, meaning that since September of last year, it has lost 700. Its workforce in the rest of the world has shrunk by 550.

SoftBank’s plan to sell Arm to chipmaker Nvidia for up to $66bn fell apart in February after more than a year of wrangling with regulators in the UK, US and EU. Masayoshi Son, the conglomerate’s founder and chief executive, said he would instead take the company public in New York, seeking a valuation of more than $50bn.

But with IPO markets all but closed on both sides of the Atlantic, uncertainty persists about if and when any such listing would take place, how much the Japanese conglomerate will be able to raise, and whether Son might pursue an entirely different arrangement.

The UK government has been desperately lobbying SoftBank to pursue a dual listing for Arm in both New York and London, as it seeks to maintain some claim over the group.

Government officials and tech veterans have voiced concern about losing the UK’s biggest tech success story to the US, after a raft of technology groups have opted to publicly list or shift staff and resources across the Atlantic where there is a wider and deeper-pocketed pool of investors.

One SoftBank investor told the FT he had been concerned about the number of people leaving Arm, given that it signalled staff may have concerns about the future strength of the business. “Arm is about people, and this is a business where you want as an investor to see some stability in staffing,” they said.

One former employee said uncertainty about whether the company would be sold or taken public — and knock-on questions about the future viability of their jobs — had been “very confusing and disheartening for employees”.

The chip designer’s biggest competitor in the UK, Imagination Technologies, has set up an office in Cambridge so it can recruit more easily from the company, according to two people briefed on the move.

One industry executive said that “churn in the industry is very high”, citing it as a sector-wide problem, but added that Arm had a particular weakness because “when you get lay-offs people worry about whether they’re in the next wave”.

Arm said it was “seeing attrition rates in line with current industry norms”.

“Across the technology sector businesses are being impacted by the after-effects of the global pandemic and resulting ‘great resignation’,” it added. “We continue to hire and invest heavily in our engineering talent, with a focus on delivering a robust compute product road map that enables our partner ecosystem to build the future on Arm.”

Arm said it was advertising for 525 mostly technical roles globally, 373 of which are in the UK. However, only 166 UK positions are currently advertised on the company’s website.

Between September and March, a significant number of Arm employees moved to SoftBank when the Internet of Things Services Group (ISG) was split off and taken in-house at the Japanese conglomerate.