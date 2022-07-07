Arkansas Governor’s Intent to Grant Executive Clemency

Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces Intent to Grant Executive Clemency

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his intent to grant 14 pardons. An additional 33 clemency requests were denied and zero had no action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.

The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences. There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to the following people:

Felicia L. Aiken (Hamburg): Possession of Methamphetamine (C Felony) (CR-2008-10-4A), Shoplifting (Misdemeanor) (CR-09-3229), and Possession of Methamphetamine (Revocation) (C Felony) ( CR-2008-10-4A).

This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (2008 – Ashley County, 2010 – Drew County, and 2011 – Ashley County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Hallard L. Black (Manvel, TX): Violation of Arkansas Hot Check Law (C Felony) (CR-87-365) and Violation of Arkansas Hot Check Law (Revocation) (C Felony) (CR-87-365).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1988 – Benton County and 1992 – Benton County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further Arkansas criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Jeremy A. Burks (Little Rock): Forgery (C Felony) (CR-03-3803).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2004 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Leandrew “Lee” Crawford (Lonoke): Possession of a Controlled Substance w/Intent to Deliver-Marijuana (C Felony) (CR-2001-557), Possession of a Controlled Substance w/Intent to Deliver-Marijuana (C Felony) (CR-2002-302), and Possession of a Controlled Substance w/Intent to Deliver-Hydrocodone (B Felony) (CR-2009-1001).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2001 – Craighead County, 2002 – Craighead County, and 2011 – Craighead County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Willard D. Crow (Hector): Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR-86-16) and Criminal Mischief-1st Degree (C Felony) (CR-86-64).

This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (1986 – Pope County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Jonathan Depriest (Searcy): Possession of Controlled Substance w/Intent to Deliver-Marijuana (C Felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR-2009-275).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2009 – White County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Dave Galloway (Rockport): Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver (C Felony) (CR-2003-199), Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver (C Felony), Fraud-Drug Paraphernalia (Merged) (C Felony), and Offenses Relating to Records, Maintaining Premises, Etc. (8/12/2005 and Thereafter)(Merged) (D Felony) (CR-2008-219).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2003 – Hot Spring County and 2009 – Hot Spring County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

John S. Hoffman (Little Rock): Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony (Delivery of Marijuana) (C Felony) (CR-74-102) and Battery 3rd Degree (U Misdemeanor) (LRCR-81-2053).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1974 – Pulaski County and 1981 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Richard G. Kittler (Carlisle): Conspiracy to Possess Drug Paraphernalia with the Intent to Manufacture Methamphetamine (C Felony) (CR-99-411), Possession of Controlled Substances, Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver (Y Felony), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR-05-212).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2001 – Lonoke County and 2006 – Lonoke County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Gregory L. Marshall (Cave Springs): Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR-81-21), Burglary (B Felony) (CR-81-22) and Violation of Omnibus DWI Act-4th Offense (U Felony) (CR-2005-580).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1981 – Pike County and 2007 – Miller County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Preston J. Nosser (Brookland): Theft of Property ($500) (C Felony) (CR-2009-448).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2009 – Craighead County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Melissa Dell Rogers (Peel): Delivery of Marijuana-5 Counts (C Felony) (CR-94-104), Residential Burglary (B Felony), Breaking or Entering (D Felony), Theft of Property-2 counts (C Felony) (CR-95-1), and Theft By Receiving (C Felony) (CR-94-103).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1995 – Marion County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Jason Taylor (Harrisburg): Conspiracy to Commit Arson (C Felony) (CR-92-366), Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony) (CR-98-22), Conspiracy to Manufacture a Controlled Substance (A Felony) (CR-98-130), and Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony), Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR-04-236).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1993 – St. Francis County, 1998 – St. Francis County, 1999 – Cross County, and 2004 – St. Francis County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Joseph Wilson (Cordova, TN): Hot Check Violation (C Felony) (CR-2006-196).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2007 – Mississippi County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.