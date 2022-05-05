Arkansas Governor Appoints Renee Mallory

Governor Asa Hutchinson Appoints Interim Secretary of Health

LITTLE ROCK, AR (STL.News) Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced the appointment of Renee Mallory, RN, BSN to interim Secretary of Health.

Renee Mallory, RN, BSN, served as Chief of Staff for the Arkansas Department of Health. In this role, she oversaw all aspects of financial management, information technology, governmental affairs, human resources, policies and procedures, legal services, health communications, internal audit, and facilities support services.

“Ms. Mallory began working for the Arkansas Department of Health 33 years ago and has been integral as a leader in several programs that have benefitted the state.” Governor Hutchinson said, “She has invaluable experience serving the state and will be a great fit as interim Secretary of Health.”

Ms. Mallory also advised and assisted the Secretary of Health in setting policy and programmatic direction for the ADH as a whole to ensure programmatic responsibilities were met.

Ms. Mallory began her career at ADH in 1988 as a nurse surveyor for Health Facility Services. Throughout the years, she has served in various roles and most recently was the Deputy Director for Public Health Programs from 2018 to 2021. She was a past designee of the Secretary on the Tobacco Settlement Commission and the Arkansas State and Public School Employees Life and Health Insurance Board, where she previously served as Chair.