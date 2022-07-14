Arkansas Governor Addresses Latino Leaders in San Antonio

Governor Hutchinson Addresses Latino Leaders in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Governor Asa Hutchinson spoke to Latino leaders on Monday at the UnidosUS Annual Conference in San Antonio. The Governor released the following statement after his remarks:

“It was an honor to spread the conservative message in the Latino community at UnidosUS

in San Antonio today. We discussed border security, the rule of law, and strengthening our education system. I appreciate these hardworking leaders who contribute to the American Story.”

UnidosUS is the nation’s largest Latino civil rights and advocacy organization. Since its founding in 1968, it has contributed to a stronger America by elevating the voice of Latinos, and defending and advancing its community’s concerns.

The Governor’s remarks can be viewed HERE.