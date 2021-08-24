Arizona: Recovery & Assistance For Gila Bend Residents

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Following the devastating flooding in Gila Bend over the weekend of August 13, Arizonans are asking how they can assist those affected.

Here are some ways you can help:

Monetary Donations

The Town of Gila Bend’s Donation Coordinator is collecting donations for materials Gila Bend residents need to rebuild their homes. More details, including contact information, can be found at the Town of Gila Bend’s Facebook page HERE.

The Gila Bend Chamber of Commerce is running a GoFundMe for flood victim relief to address a variety of issues, from homelessness to lack of clean items for normal life.

The Ajo Center for Sustainable Agriculture has set up a GoFundMe to organize daily meals for displaced individuals, families, emergency workers and volunteers. Donations will be used to purchase food, prepare meals at the Ajo Farmers Market and Cafe, and deliver to Gila Bend.

Relief And Recovery Contributions

The American Red Cross volunteers and staff of Northern and Central Arizona are distributing free cleanup kits to those affected. You can volunteer to help or donate HERE.

Arizona Southern Baptist Disaster Relief provides flood recovery work, removing household items and floor coverings and spraying cleaned-out homes with mold remediation solutions. They are looking for volunteers and accepting donations HERE.

The Arizona Humane Society is looking for foster homes for owned pets while their families recover. You can also donate to assist their team in the rescue, treatment and shelter of animals affected by disaster HERE.

Government Actions

The weekend of August 13, Governor Ducey directed the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to activate the State Emergency Operations Center and announced a Declaration of Emergency, making up to $200,000 available for response and recovery efforts.

On August 18, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved $500,000 to the Town of Gila Bend to assist with recovery efforts.