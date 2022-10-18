Arizona Man Sentenced to 16 Years for Methamphetamine Trafficking & Money Laundering

MADISON, WIS. – Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Levi Bagne, 31, Buckeye, Arizona, was sentenced today by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 16 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and money laundering. Bagne pleaded guilty to these charges on May 24, 2022.

The government’s investigation revealed that Bagne was the undisputed leader of a large-scale drug trafficking organization that was responsible for bringing over 20 pounds of methamphetamine into central Wisconsin from Arizona. As a result of his lucrative operation, Bagne used drug funds to make mortgage payments on his house, buy a trailer, ATVs, and a motorcycle, as well as build a swimming pool.

On November 12, 2019, and again on February 15, 2020, Bagne and co-defendant Krista Sparks mailed packages containing methamphetamine from Arizona to co-defendant Cory Freyermuth’s residence in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The packages were seized by law enforcement and subsequent searches of the packages revealed a total of six pounds of methamphetamine.

On September 2, 2020, agents executed a search warrant on a storage unit belonging to Bagne and Freyermuth in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. During the search, agents recovered 10 pounds of methamphetamine.

The investigation also revealed that Bagne and Sparks used multiple bank accounts to launder drug proceeds. After selling methamphetamine in Wisconsin, Freyermuth returned the drug proceeds to Bagne in Arizona. Bagne devised a plan that allowed Freyermuth to deposit cashier’s checks into Sparks’ bank accounts. The investigation revealed that Bagne and Sparks played an active role in setting up the bank accounts and withdrawing the proceeds.

On May 26, 2021, agents arrested Bagne and executed a search warrant at his house in Buckeye, Arizona. During the search, agents found a safe containing $40,050 in cash, nine firearms, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. As part of his plea agreement, Bagne agreed to forfeit his residence in Buckeye, $40,050 in cash, a 2021 PJ 22-foot trailer, and a 2019 Honda CBR1000RR motorcycle.