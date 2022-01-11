Arizona Governor Expanding Talented Workforce

2022 State Of The State: Expanding Arizona’s Talented Workforce

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey called for historic investments into Arizona’s community colleges to empower the state’s workforce with the skills of the future.

In his 2022 State of the State Address, Governor Ducey said:

“Let’s invest in the worker, arming them with the skills they need for our growing semiconductor and advanced manufacturing industries. Whether your top issue is workforce, or rural jobs – this is the way to do it: Our budget makes historic investments into community colleges to empower our people with a quality education and the skills of the future.”

Through targeted investments, Governor Ducey is proposing to establish six advanced manufacturing training centers facilitated by community colleges across the state. The details will be included in the release of the Governor’s Budget Proposal on Friday.

With collaboration among government, industry and academia, these workforce accelerators will form a network of job training centers to prepare Arizonans for next generation jobs. Arizona’s advanced manufacturers will partner on the project, streamlining the student-to-skilled-labor pipeline and ensuring skills training aligns with in-demand jobs.