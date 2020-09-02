Arizona Governor Ducey Issues Executive Order Delaying Expiration Of Driver Licenses

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) As Arizona continues to take proactive measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Governor Ducey Tuesday issued an Executive Order deferring requirements to renew standard driver licenses that have an expiration date between March 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020 by one year from their original expiration date. This action will minimize in-person visits to Arizona Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) Offices and help contain the spread of COVID-19.

“Arizona continues to focus on proactive steps to protect the health of our communities and keep our state moving in the right direction,” said Governor Ducey. “Today’s commonsense Executive Order extends the deadline for drivers to renew their licenses by one year, helping reduce the number of in-person MVD visits during the upcoming months and protecting our most vulnerable.”

Under this Executive Order, all Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board certified law enforcement officers as well as state government agencies, county and municipal governments, and election officials will accept Arizona driver license cards with expiration dates between March 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020 as valid identification for any purposes for which unexpired driver license cards would otherwise be accepted.

Governor Ducey in March issued an Executive Order delaying expiration dates on Arizona driver licenses for six months, ensuring residents over the age of 65 do not need to visit MVD offices to renew their driver licenses during the public health emergency.

Starting Wednesday, any driver may see their updated driver license expiration date at AZMVDNow.gov. Drivers have the option to order a duplicate license with the updated expiration date.

CLICK to VIEW EXECUTIVE ORDER – PDF