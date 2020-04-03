Arizona Governor Ducey And State Child Care Leaders Announce Launch Of Childcare

Governor Ducey And State Child Care Leaders Announce Launch Of Childcare For COVID-19 Frontline Workers

(STL.News) – This initiative is made possible thanks to a broad network of child care providers and numerous State agencies, including the Arizona Departments of Education, Health Services, Administration, Economic Security, First Things First, and the Government Transformation Office.

“Arizona is coming together to serve our frontline workers serving all of us,” said Governor Ducey. “Through support including child care assistance and financial resources, we can help alleviate some of the stress and concerns that families serving on the frontlines are facing. I’m grateful to Superintendent Hoffman and all the non-profit, faith-based and community organizations for partnering with us to make these resources available.”

“This initiative is critically important for the children and families of our first responders, healthcare workers, and other essential emergency personnel,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman. “I’m grateful for everyone that is stepping up to serve these families during this difficult time.”

About the Enrichment Centers:

To ensure Arizona’s first responders, critical healthcare workers, and essential public sector employees have the support they need to continue combating COVID-19, the Governor’s office has partnered with the Arizona Department of Education, local child care providers, nonprofit, education, and faith-based organizations to offer child care through Arizona Enrichment Centers.

Arizona is working with Arizona Child Care Resource & Referral (CCR&R), a non-profit organization that offers referrals to child care centers, to provide access to licensed child care facilities. The State is also working with local nonprofit, education, and faith organizations to provide families with additional resources and care options when licensed child care is not available.

The goal of the program: To keep frontline workers in the field serving Arizona residents and ensure Arizona kids are safe and supported.

For those who meet the eligibility criteria, here is how to register:

Find a child care provider near you by going to the Arizona Enrichment Centers Website. If you have children 12 years of age and younger, you can access child care through licensed childcare providers across the state. There is also a list of unlicensed community care providers also offering care for children, including youth 13 years of age and up

Register for priority child care eligibility and financial support by filling out this registration form. If you qualify for care, you will be guided to the appropriate resources to locate care options. The registration tool will also determine if you qualify for a child care financial scholarship. If so, you will be provided a letter of verification indicating your financial scholarship, which you will also need to provide to the licensed child care provider

As enrollment progresses, program administrators will continue to assess demand and work with partners to expand capacity and eligibility to provide continued support to front line workers and their families.

