Arizona Flags At Half-Staff In Honor of Gail Barney

Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff In Honor of Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today ordered all state flags be lowered to half-staff tomorrow, June 24, 2022 in honor of Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney, who passed away yesterday.

The Governor issued the following statement about Mayor Barney:

“Arizona is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mayor Gail Barney. A resident of Queen Creek nearly his entire life, he cared greatly about his community and all those who called it home.

“Under Mayor Barney, the Town of Queen Creek has become one of the fastest growing municipalities in the nation, attracting industry giants and many new residents. His vision and leadership helped make that growth possible.

“Serving Queen Creek for over 20 years, Mayor Barney dedicated his life to the people of Queen Creek. He was committed to fostering economic growth and creating opportunities for Queen Creek’s growing population. His legacy as a humble public servant who cared for his community will live on.

“I offer my deepest condolences and prayers to his family and loved ones. In his memory, I’ve ordered all state flags be lowered to half-staff Friday.”