Archean Chemical IPO: Should you bet on this marine chemical player despite pricey valuations?

The Rs 1,462-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Archean Chemical Industries will kick off for subscription on Wednesday, November 9. The company will sell its shares in the range of Rs 386-407 apeice.

Majority of brokerage firms, whose reports are out in the public domain, remain positive on the issue and have suggested subscribing to it. However, some have a word of caution citing the expensive valuations.

Based on FY22 earnings, the company is valued at 26.5x P/E, 12.4x EV/EBITDA and 5.1x EV/Sales, which is a discount to peers. The company has a leading market position and it is undergoing continued expansion, said Securities.

Reliance Securities recommended ‘subscribe’ to the issue in view of the company’s leading market position, integrated production, cost efficiencies, consistent financial performance, high entry barriers, an experienced management team and attractive valuation.

On the block, the company is raising Rs 1,462.31 crore via primary stake sale, including a fresh issue worth Rs 805 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1,61,50,000 shares aggregating up to Rs 657.31 crore by its promoters and shareholders.

Promoter Chemikas Speciality will offload 20 lakh shares via OFS while investors Piramal Natural Resources and India Resurgence Fund will sell 38.35 lakh shares each. India Resurgence Fund II will offload 64.78 lakh shares.

Investors can make a bid of a minimum of 36 equity shares and then in its multiple thereof. The issue will close for subscription on Friday, November 11, whereas the anchor book will open on Monday, November 7.

It is demanding an EV/Sales multiple of 3.8x, which is in line with the peer average. The company’s operations are likely to get support from import substitution, lower exports from China and lower cost of operations, said Choice Broking.

“The macros of the company are positive, but stretched valuation is a concern,” it added with a ‘subscribe with caution’ rating for the issue.

The fresh issue proceeds will be utilised for the redemption of non-convertible debentures, and general corporate purposes, the company said in its red herring prospectus.

Archean Chemical Industries markets its products to 18 global customers in 13 countries and to 24 domestic customers. The company was the largest exporter of industrial salt in India with exports of 2.7 million MT in FY 2020-21.

The company is the only manufacturer of sulphate potash in India. Its marine chemicals business is predominantly conducted on a business-to-business basis both in India and internationally.

Archean Chemical’s capital expenditure plans will positively influence top-line growth while debt reduction will help in financial cost reduction. These future growth drivers will likely boost revenue and margins for the company, said .

“The P/E ratio of the stock is 12.5x at the upper band of the IPO price,” it added with a subscribe for listing gains citing market leadership, capacity expansion, reducing leverage, reducing leverage and strong balance sheet.

As much as 75% of the allocation has been fixed for the qualified institutional buyers, whereas non-institutional buyers will get 15 per cent shares. Remaining 10 per cent shares have been allocated for retail bidders.

, and are the book running lead managers to the issue, whereas Link Intime India has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

