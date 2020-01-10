Aptiv to Release Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results and 2020 Outlook

DUBLIN (STL.News) Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) will release its fourth quarter 2019 financial results and 2020 outlook on January 30, and will hold an investor call the same day at 8:00 a.m. EST. The call will be hosted by Aptiv’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Massaro.

A link to the live webcast of the call and presentation materials will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call.

To participate by telephone, please dial +1.877.790.5109 (U.S.) or +1.647.689.5633 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call and ask to be connected to the Aptiv PLC conference call. The conference ID number is 7689799.