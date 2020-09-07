Applications for the UK Government’s Chevening Scholarships open for Argentine students

UK (STL.News) Applications for Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK are open between 3 September and 3 November 2020, with applications to be submitted via www.chevening.org/apply.

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals who can demonstrate that they have the commitment and skills required to create positive change, and can show how a UK master’s degree will help them do that. The scholarship offers full financial support for future leaders to study for any eligible master’s degree at any UK university whilst also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.

Since the program was created in 1983, over 50,000 professionals have had the opportunity to develop in the UK through Chevening. There are more than 1,500 scholarships on offer globally for the 2021/2022 academic year, demonstrating the UK’s ongoing commitment towards developing the leaders of tomorrow.